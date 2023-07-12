Former Team No Sleep singer Rahmah Nanyanzi, popularly known as Pinky, says she feels “solid” as she adds another year to her age.

Born on 12th July 2004, Pinky is one of the fastest-rising artists in the Ugandan music space in the last two years.

With songs like Picha (feat. Grenade), Walwaawo, Darling, among others, she has established herself as a talented musician since breaking onto the scene under Jeff Kiwa’s management in 2022.

As she steps closer to the end of her teenage life, the songstress is buzzing.

To announce her birthday, she shared a few stunning photos across her social media pages and left the caption; “On a scale of 1–10, feeling a solid 19.”

She further expressed her knowledge about her horoscope, Cancer, and how she is sensitive and curious.

“Belonging to the Cancer family I am very sensitive and curious. A Cancer never gives up on the people they truly love. If you want to know about my personal life, then surely you have to earn my trust. Entering a Cancer’s comfort Zone is very difficult. Happy cancer season to my cancer mates,” she wrote.

Take a look at her photos below: