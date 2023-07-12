Local singer Baby Rich, born Senyonga Richard, survived a car crash over the weekend as he was returning to Kampala after performing at an event in the areas of Masindi, Kasambya.

The car in which he was traveling was totally damaged but fortunately enough no deaths or nasty injuries were reported despite the vehicle in which he was traveling being left in a condition of no repair.

He was reportedly from performing at a show that Alien Skin snubbed in Kasambya leading to fans destroying property worth millions of shillings.

Reports from the singer indicate that he is receiving treatment and steadily recovering from the shock and thanks God for another chance to stay alive.

Baby Rich is a Band/Zouk and Reggae artist. He became active in the music industry in early 2007 and has since released albums on the record labels, ZD Records and BR Productions.

His first song was Devine produced by ISAC Pro. Baby Rich Released his 1st Album In 2010 and it was titled ”NUMBER YO” which had songs including, Nabaduka, Unit, Calendar, Nkola Binyumira etc.

Baby Rich attended Makayi Primary, then Makayi College Nateete, And Lubiri SS.

We wish him a quick recovery!