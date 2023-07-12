After a while apart, former lovers Daddy Andre and Nina Roz hit the studio and recorded a new collaboration dubbed ‘Fertilizer’.

By now you must have already seen trending videos showing Daddy Andre and Nina Roz in a lovey-dovey video shoot.

Well, the official video for their new music project titled ‘Fertilizer’ is out now. Produced by Andre himself, the new song is filled with melody, typical of many of his songs.

The two lovers link up quite well as they have done in previous projects including the 2021 banger ‘Andele’.

In the visuals, they continue to keep people’s speculations up as they showcase their deep chemistry and it seems fans have missed their romantic gestures.

In the comments on the video shared on YouTube, netizens make the two artists aware of how they have missed seeing them working together again.

Check out the visuals below: