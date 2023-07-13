Tanzanian music powerhouse Diamond Platnumz has showered his Ugandan counterpart Jose Chameleone with praise and expressed how he would love to work on a song with him.

While speaking to the media at a press conference ahead of the Comedy Store Fundraising concert scheduled for Friday 14th July 2023, Diamond Platnumz held nothing back.

For several years, his Ugandan fans have wondered why he does not work with Ugandan artists on collaborations despite being an advocate for the supremacy of the East African music community.

Diamond finally responded to the question on Thursday in Kampala as he noted that in previous months, he has been working on a couple of projects with Ugandan stars including Spice Diana.

He also openly revealed how he was inspired by Jose Chameleone whom he regards as his role model. The WCB boss confessed his admiration for the music that Chameleone does.

He further made the media aware that jumping onto a song with the Leone Island singer would be a fulfillment of one of his long-term dreams.

“I respect Jose Chameleone so much. Unfortunately, we don’t have a song together yet but I would love to have a song with Chameleone,” Diamond said.

“That would be one of my dreams because I respect him, he has been my role model and I love him. The type of music he does is my favorite,” he added.

Diamond will be performing at the Kololo ceremonial grounds alongside Nameless, and a host of Ugandan stars at a fundraising concert .