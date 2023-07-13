Wasafi Records boss Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack alias Diamond Platnumz touched down in Uganda on Wednesday evening ahead of his anticipated performance at the Comedy Store event tomorrow (Friday 14th July) at Kololo Airstrip.

Upon his arrival at Entebbe International Airport, Diamond was welcomed by a host of entertainment journalists and Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi.

Diamond held a brief media session in which he politely responded to all questions regarding his tripto Uganda.

He was also asked about his relationship with Source Management Entertainment singer Hajjara Namukwaya, better known as Spice Diana.

Diamond noted that before he leaves the +256, he is likely to drop a song with Spice Diana, something they have been planning this for a very long time.

He also hinted at how he has a number of unreleased projects with Spice Diana.

I think before I leave we may drop a song with Diana. We have been planning this for a while, we have a couple of songs me and her but they are not out yet. Diamond Platnumz

He os also expected to shoot the visuals for the song before he heads back to Tz.

