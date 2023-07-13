Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz sent Ugandan journalists into wild laughter as he expressed his relationship with fellow singer Spice Diana.

Diamond arrived in Uganda on Wednesday ahead of his performance at the Comedy Store Fundraising Concert scheduled for Friday 14th July 2023 at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

He then attended a press conference held at Mestil Hotel on Thursday afternoon where he promised to showcase the best of him on Friday.

While speaking to the media, the WCB boss was asked about his relationship with Spice Diana. He noted that they are working on a couple of music projects

Spice Diana and Diamond Platnumz

He further said that there will not be sexual relations with the Source Management singer as he considers her a sister.

“About Spice Diana, we are just going to do a song, I’m not going to chew her,” Diamond initially said in response to the question.

He further noted how the singer has previously visited him at his home in Tanzania and that they kept their meeting professional.

He, however, also said that in case anything happens between them, it will not be anyone’s fault because they are both adults.

He further noted that Spice is a beautiful and “not a bad person to have kids with.”

“She is my sister. She has been in Tanzania before, I hosted her in my house…if anything happens, it’s God’s will,” Diamond said, sending journalists into laughter.