Music duo Kent and Flosso are unbothered by critics that have for long accused them of ditching their music careers because of sugar mummies.

Despite boasting top bangers like Pull Up, Byafaayo, Squeeze, Telemundo, among others in earlier years, Afro-beat, Zouk, and Dancehall music duo Kent and Flosso have been quite silent in the last two years.

Their absence on the music charts and trends has left several of their fans disappointed while critics have sought for the reason behind their drop in form.

“They must have been distracted by the sugar mummies who used to fund their music,” is something that has been said severally in the gossip corridors.

Well, the duo sees absolutely nothing wrong with having a sugar mummy. During an interview with Spark TV, Kent and Flosso seemed quite unbothered by the rumors.

“What’s wrong with that? Is it a bad thing? Even if we were being financed by eight sugar mummies, would it be your money?” the duo asked a Spark TV reporter.

“Actually, if there are more sugar mummies willing to finance our music, we welcome them. Invest in us, let us eat that money,” they added.