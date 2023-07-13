Sooner than later, we might be listening to a collaboration between Rahmah Nanyanzi a.k.a Pinky, and Nigerian singer Ruger, if the latest developments are something to go by.

On Thursday afternoon, at a presser, Pinky unveiled her new management led by a TikToker identified as Frank Abaho.

In the press conference attended by a few journalists, the former Team No Sleep singer revealed how her new handler is someone who identified her talent and approached her mother with a suggestion to finance her music career.

Pinky expressed how positive she is with her new management and noted how she is now comfortable getting back into the music business and working on some new projects.

Pinky together with her new management speak to the press

His new management revealed that the 19-year-old will be flying to Nigeria to work on new music projects with some of Africa’s biggest stars.

This website has been informed that Pinky could soon see her dream of working with Michael Adebayo Olayinka, famously known as Ruger, come to life.

According to reports, Abaho gifted Pinky with up to USD 2,150 (about Ugx7.8m) which she is likely to use to shoot her next music video.

“She told us that there are things she wants to achieve including flying to Nigeria to make a collaboration with Ruger among other things that we shall be informing you about in the future,” Abaho told the media.

It is believed that her trip to Nigeria will also be backed by her new management which intends to turn her into a bigger music brand in the coming months.