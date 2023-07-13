Swangz Avenue songstress Josephine Nakyoonyi alias Zafaran has for the first time opened up about her relationship status.

The Nakawere singer revealed that she is single and not searching despite having many men who are luring her to fall in love with them.

Zafaran joined Swangz Avenue recently and while speaking in an interview she noted that she started singing way back while still serving in Church as a choir member.

Five years back, Zafaran joined a band and also started doing covers for different songs.

Zafaran attributed her successful journey to joining Swangz to her amazing talent, discipline, and luck stating that there are several people who are talented and more beautiful than she is.

Speaking about relationships and giving birth, Zafaran disclosed that in the future she will be giving birth but as of now, she is still on hold and focused on having a successful music career.

Zafaran has songs including Ankuba, Jeguli, Sweetheart, Enafuya, and Mwoto that are doing pretty well online and on mainstream media.