Eight months ago, if you told Alien Skin that he would one day share the same stage with East African music legends in Diamond Platnumz and Nameless, he would look at you in disbelief.

Tonight, however, it will happen!

As the Comedy Store Foundation fundraises funds in tonight’s charity concert at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala party animals will be looking out to watch their homeboy Alien Skin perform.

On the same stage, Kenyan music legend Nameless, real name David Mathenge will be performing. So will Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz.

According to the performance schedule spotted by Mbu, Alien Skin will step on the stage at around 9:40 pm immediately after Nameless’ performance.

Going by his previous performance at Madrat and Chiko’s ‘Nseko Buseko’ show, Alien will set the mood for Diamond as he never leaves revelers in their seats.

With his bangers, Alien will count his blessings tonight as he has not previously performed on stage with stars as big as Diamond Platnumz.

We await to see how that will go.