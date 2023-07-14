Gagamel International Entertainment Crew boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool’s son, Allan Henrik Ssali a.k.a Paper Daddy is delighted to have welcomed his second child.

Allan Hendrik Ssali announced the arrival of his second child through his social media platforms expressing the happiness of having a new bundle of joy.

He also disclosed how he had christened his second child “Princess Ria“ adding that he will cherish her forever.

Before you were born I carried you under my heart. From the moment you arrived in this world until the moment I leave it, I will always carry you in my heart. Welcome to the world Princess Ria. Allan Henrik Ssali

Unlike when he hid details about his first child, this time around Allan Henrik Ssali put everything to the public who congratulated him on expanding his family.

Congratulations Allan Hendrik Ssali!