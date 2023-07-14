The Head of State President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked a Resident District Commissioner (RDC) who had ordered the shutting down of night discotheques to not do so.

The unidentified RDC had made the decision following an attack by the ADF in the region of Kasese recently killing several innocent individuals.

During the presidential address that he carried out on Thursday evening, President Museveni asked the RDC to let the youth enjoy their nightlife with ease.

He went ahead to stress that Ugandans love partying and he finds no reason why a disco should be shut down because of an issue that can be solved.

I saw some RDC closing night discos. No, Ugandans like partying. You cannot close the bazukulu. We shall discuss the ADF issue. Let the bazukulu enjoy the nightlife, but tell me what to do when an issue arises. President Museveni