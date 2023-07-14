Former Firebase crew singer Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman says if his former boss Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu asks to join him again, he can’t hesitate.

The singer-turned-presidential advisor on Ghetto Affairs made his wish to return to Bobi Wine’s camp known as he was speaking in a video with events promoter Bajjo Events.

“If Bobi Wine calls me to return to his camp, I can go back. It is just that he has not yet given me a phone call asking me to him or share with him a drink,” Buchaman said.

The ”Abakyaala Mwagala Ki” singer went on to disclose that he has never been a part of the ruling National Resistance Movement party (NRM) despite having campaigned for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

He stressed that he only advises the Head of State on TV and radio as he doesn’t make time for them to meet him face-to-face.

When asked whether he gets paid monthly, Buchaman responded by stressing that he is paid little money that doesn’t meet the footing of his needs.

We wait to see if Bobi Wine will accept to meet and talk to him since he openly declared how he is willing to reunite with him again.