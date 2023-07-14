Veteran drama actor and media personality Andrew Benon Kibuuka shared his first-time experience when he took a flight to America.

Speaking to the Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe, Andrew Benon Kibuuka narrated that his colleagues and relatives thought he would not return to Uganda.

He, however, proved them wrong when he returned, something that is not very common amongst many Ugandans who set foot in America.

He was excited to return home finding someone waiting for him at the airport holding a placard that had his name written on it.

He further explained that he returned to the country because he had just gotten married to his wife and wouldn’t stand missing her for long periods of time.

I took my first flight, and I was so excited when I saw someone standing at the airport with a poster that had my name written on it. Many people thought I wouldn’t return after setting foot in America. However, I returned since I had just married. Andrew Ben

Andrew Benon Kibuuka is a respected and celebrated dramatist who has stood the test of time in the Uganda film industry as he has spent over three decades acting and teaching people how to act.

He is a family man blessed with four children despite non of them taking on the acting/drama skills from him.

I took my first flight, and I was so excited when I saw someone standing at the airport with a poster that had my name written on it. Many people thought I wouldn't return after setting foot in America. However, I returned since I had just married.-Andrew Benon #MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/oiPtu2c3Cq — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) July 14, 2023