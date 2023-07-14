For his children, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz tries so much to eliminate any cause of stress for them, and hence why he decided to create a comfortable co-parenting routine together with Zari Hassan.

Diamond and Zari separated on Valentine’s Day of 2018 due to several reasons including infidelity and lack of respect between them.

They have since decided to keep their bond casual for their two kids; Tiffah and Nillan, and despite their differences, they always agree on matters concerning their children.

While speaking to the Ugandan press on Thursday ahead of his performance at the Comedy Store Foundation fundraising concert, Diamond noted that there is mutual respect between Zari and himself for the sake of their children.

He said that they connect very well and sometimes the public might confuse it for dating just because they try to create a comfortable space for raising their children.

Diamond further noted that even his children think he is still dating Zari but as adults, they each have other partners and keep it respectful between themselves for the sake of their kids.

We are just co-parenting and respecting each other. As you know, everybody has a partner so we have to respect each other. We try to be more modern, and urban, and we don’t want to entertain negativity when it comes to our kids and we keep it more professional. That’s why when you see our kids around us, they’re more comfortable. We don’t wanna stress them. I don’t even show them if I’m dating, they think I’m still dating their mother. I don’t wanna stress my kids because I know what I went through when I was a little kid seeing my mother without my father it was a little bit stressful for me. When it comes to the kids, we come together. Diamond Platnumz