On his new music project titled ‘No More’, Ugandan music producer Herbertskillz features Jamaican diva Nyanda.

Best known for his works with the likes of Alonestar Sheeran, Eddy Kenzo, Honorebel, Wayne Wonder, and a host of top African and Jamaican stars, Herbertskillz’s catalog keeps soaring.

The multitalented producer has just released a new single on which he collaborates with Nyanda from Jamaica.

Titled ‘No More, the new song is an Afrobeat/Dancehall fusion and a great lead-up to the soon-to-be-released EP from Herbertskillz titled ‘Day and Night’.

Nyanda’s music career started as a member of the Pop/Reggae group Brick & Lace. In 2006, Akon signed the group to Konvict Muzik/Geffen records and release their debut album ‘Love Is Wicked’.

Nyanda and Herbertskillz’s managements and agents, as well as Miami-based Jamaican Legend Honorebel, deserve praise for bringing about this dynamic pairing.

The collaborative song was written by Umaru Bugembe a.k.a Chris Penny, Richard Mark Bailey a.k.a Honorebel, Nyanda Janelle Thorbourne a.k.a Nyanda, and Herbert Dramuke a.k.a Herbertskillz who also composed the music and produced the track at Sound Makers Music Studios.

Check it out below: