In the visuals for his new song dubbed ‘Sorry’, Fangone Forest CEO Alien Skin shows his fans how his first trip to London, UK happened.

In the past period of just over a month, Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has released fourteen music projects.

On some of these, he features a couple of faded artists and some new talents, something he has often emphasized as his calling to help struggling artists.

Produced by Kaysam, his new song titled ‘Sorry’ is relatable to his past projects.

Away from a few recycled lyrics, Alien Skin cleverly rhymes to the beats which have lately become a trend in the music industry.

With his trademark lazy flow delivery, Alien Skin keeps his songs playful and quite interesting to listen to for both the young and old.

The visuals are kept simple with limited scenes as directed by Suga Ray and they showcase his stay in London where he performed in June.

