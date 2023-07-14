Ever imagined Winnie Nwagi, Karole Kasita, and Vinka on one song? Well, it’s a reality now after the Swangz Avenue singers jumped on the remix of Karole’s ‘Chekecha’ song.

Released off Karole Kasita’s ‘Limited Edition’ album in late 2022, ‘Chekecha’ is a dancehall song produced by Artin Pro.

The visuals released just over a month ago had reignited the sparks about the song and now, it is only destined for even more airplay with the brand-new remix.

“Never has it ever happened in our generation that 3 big female artists release such a banger,” Karole Kasita notes and she is right.

The remix features Winnie Nwagi who has recently been dominating the gossip columns for matters unrelated to music, and Vinka whose song ‘Bailando’ has been dominating the music charts.

Produced by Artin and Chemical Beats, the remix is opened by Nwagi with her trademark voice before Karole Kasita chips in with the chorus and Vinka’s playful flow grabs your attention.

The visuals shot by Aaronaire just add fuel to the fire in terms of star power and how enticing the project is. From costumes to choreography, it is a star-studded, action-packed video. Take a gaze below: