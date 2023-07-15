Singer-turned-presidential advisor on ghetto affairs Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman has maintained that the comments he made about ditching the NRM party and expressing his wish to join Bobi Wine are true.

Butchaman kept his stand as he appeared on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show explaining that despite campaigning for President Museveni in the 2021 general elections and being appointed as a presidential advisor, he has gained nothing from the party.

He went on to elaborate that it is totally useless for one to be appointed to a big position and hold it without the power and ability to solve people’s challenges and problems.

The former Firebase crew singer added that for two solid years, he has never met the Head of State and that whenever he gets appointments to meet him, they are sabotaged by the state mafia in the corridors of power.

He continued to note that he only advises the president via TikTok, Facebook, and through media when given a chance to talk about issues challenging the people he represents.

During the interview, Buchaman distanced himself from having ever been a member of the NRM stressing that he even has no NRM card that recognizes him as an NRM member.

He is apparently waiting for Bobi Wine’s response since he asked to meet him and talk face-to-face as they used to do in their old days following the frustrations he has seen in NRM.

I never received a cent from NRM despite being appointed, therefore, I’m no longer a member and don’t even have a card for that organization. I’ll wait for Bobi Wines’ call to return to NUP. Buchaman