The past weekend, Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi was the talk of the town after she struck a fan who touched her with the microphone.

She was later pelted with plastic bottles and her performance at a show where she had been booked in Masindi was brought to a premature ending.

Winnie Nwagi also warned the revelers to stop disrespecting her saying she is not a prostitute to be touched by anyone as she maintained that her work is to sing for the fans.

She was then also seen throwing a token of cash back to a reveler who tried to fix the cash down her bra.

Since then, several music critics and artists have been weighing in about the incidents that happened with each giving their different opinions.

Some have backed her whereas others bashed her noting that she is also ill-mannered and disrespectful.

Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman also weighed in on Nwagi’s reaction saying that what she did wasn’t called for because the way the Masindi fan touched her was not sexually harassing.

Winnie Nwagi’s fans love her so much that when they get a chance to see her live on stage performing for them, they always want to touch her and feel that she is the real one, especially those who come from far like Masindi where she hit one with a microphone. What Nwagi has to do, is to just sing for them a song that permits them to touch her and also get sefies with her. But that was not sex harassment. And her reaction wasn’t good because the ghetto youths were not pleased with. She looks good and fans love her so much. Buchaman

