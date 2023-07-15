Vivian Tendo Ntubiro and her fiancé Moses Tinsley are now officially husband and wife after holding a holy matrimonial wedding.

The lovely couple broke the news about their wedding when shared photos on their social media pages while smartly dressed in their outfits and looking elegant.

The wedding is said to have been held in nuptials Nairobi, Kenya and was attended by close friends and family.

Congratulations to the couple upon the new milestone reached!