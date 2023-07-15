Without a doubt, Tanzanian singer and businessman Diamond Platnumz put up an awesome performance at the Comedy Store Fundraising concert that went down last evening (Friday 14th) at Kololo Airstrip.

The night saw a host of Ugandan artists curtain raise for the Tanzanian crooner including Karole Kasita, Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, Alien Skin, and Nameless.

As a master of showbiz, Diamond Platnumz decked out in a red vest and red pants knew what exactly to do keep his fans engaged and entertained at the same time.

He did his prep pretty well and knew what would drive the audience in order to get their attention thus dropped a number of highlights from the day he touched down at Entebbe International Airport.

During his performance, Diamond sampled Aziz Azion’s mega hit jam Nkumira Omukwano dedicating it to his ex-baby mama Zari Hassan, igniting wild cheers from the revelers.

He explained that he dedicated the song to Zari Hassan because she gave birth to his very first beautiful children Latifah Dangote a.k.a Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

This song is a special dedication to the mother of my kids. Do you know why? Because she blessed me with my very first two beautiful kids. She gave me my first beautiful kids that am super proud of. Diamond

He, thereafter went ahead to perform a number of his songs to the full excitement of the revelers who showed up on the night.