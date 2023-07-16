Daniel Kaluuya, the young British actor of Ugandan descent and heritage, was announced as a co-producer of the Barney film by Mattel an in-house film studio that has on many occasions teamed up with numerous producers and studios to adapt its portfolio into feature-length films.

The Barney & Friends series was a sensation in the ’90s and 2000s and many children during that time were familiar with the series as it was educational and comic.

Its revampment was initially announced in 2019 and not until the production company owned by Daniel came on board as co-producers that people became more charmed and interested.

The film is still listed as “in production” so it’s a long way off however if the movie is Mattel’s post-Barbie priority another project by Matell it is expected to materialize in 2024.

“We are leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults,” Mattel films executive Kevin Mc Keon said of the upcoming project said.

“Not that it is R rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirty-something, growing up with Barney- just the level of disenchantment within the generation. It would be so daring of us and really underscore that we’re here to make art,” he added.

During an interview with The Newyorker the Matell president emphasized that the film will be an A24-type film serving as a nostalgic moment for the millennials who grew up watching the series thus not targeting a child audience would make a statement.

Barney $ Friends won 2 awards and has a total of 14 nominations and its revamping into a movie will not only elate the public but will bring nostalgia that will bring back childhood memories to many.