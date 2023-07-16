Ugandan music legend Jose Chameleone has sent out his gratitude to all his fans and friends who have prayed for him during his sick days.

“I use this particular time to pass my gratitude to you all my friends all over the world for praying for me, for loving me, and forgiving me,” Chameleone says at the beginning of a video that is making rounds on social media.

Further ahead in the video, the Leone Island boss narrates how he has felt both love and hate from the public but the former outweighs the latter and he is grateful.

It should be remembered that the 44-year-old singer has been on his sickbed following a surgery he reportedly underwent due to stomach complications.

Also Read: My recovery will need some time – Chameleone speaks out after being discharged from hospital



In an emotional state, Chameleone sheds a tear towards the end of the video after ruling out rumors that have previously made rounds indicating that his health is in a critical state.

I don’t know if I should talk about my illness…those people who wish me well know I have the attitude of a victor. I have the attitude of somebody who wants to use my time. I want to pay the price of a 44-year-old… I forgive everyone who said bad about me. Bye, I gotta go. Jose Chameleone partly says