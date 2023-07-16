Nina Roz’s birthday photoshoot and her outfit filled with blood-filled syringes have left many of her followers confused.

As she celebrates her 28th birthday, Nina Kankunda is proud of the woman she has become and she vows to start walking in the fullness of her calling.

“Allow me to re-introduce myself: Am not the woman you used to know Am a woman who knows how to rise and I’ve been denying it for long enough but it’s time for me to start walking in the fullness of who God called me to be,” Nina Roz partly writes.

“It’s time for me to start walking in the fullness of my calling and my destiny and stop apologizing for wanting more than anyone else wanted,” she adds.

Her message is pretty deep but that’s not what has caught the attention of many netizens. Her outfit – a nurse wrapped in syringes filled with blood – has left tongues wagging.

As many netizens congratulate her upon celebrating yet another birthday alive, others are questioning what inspired her outfit.

Take a look at the outfit below: