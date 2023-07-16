Theron Music duo Kataleya and Kandle are not open to working with Hellen Lukoma on a collabo following the insults she hurled against one of them recently.

On 21st July 2023, Kataleya and Kandle will be releasing a brand new EP titled ‘Call It Love’ which they hope will please their fans.

On the 5-track EP, they are expected to feature a couple of artists and their fans anticipate a showcase of good sound, melodies, and lyricism.

Recently, the duo has been dominating the gossip columns in their back-and-forth battle of words with Hellen Lukoma.

When asked if they would be open to working on a song with the former HB Toxic singer, the duo quickly ruled out the possibility.

The fast-rising singers noted that for a good collaboration to happen, artists need to have good chemistry between and vibe well which seems quite the opposite between them and Lukoma.

“To be honest, you really need to have good vibes while in the studio, you need to have good energy for you to make something nice. For all our collabos, we’ve had a relationship with someone. If someone woke up and said whatever she (Lukoma) said and then wants a collabo (with us), I would say no because I really want to be happy in the studio. We have to have that good chemistry,” Kataleya and Kandle told NRG Radio Uganda.

"You really need to have good vibes, you need to have good energy inorder to make something nice"- Kandle from the duo @Kataleya_Kandle had to say about having a collabo with Hellen lukoma.



(Credit: NRG Radio) pic.twitter.com/mpNVOBAhmB — MBU (@MBU) July 15, 2023