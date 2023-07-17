Grammy award-nominee Edirisa Musuuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo is among the lineup of artists for one of the biggest food festivals in East Asia, the African Food and Music Festival.

2023 has been such a good year for Eddy Kenzo thus far. From notching a nomination in the Grammy Awards to leading the UNMF, he is having a good one.

He has also kept his brand out there with new music and he keeps being nominated and winning awards from across the world.

New developments now indicate that he was selected among the headlining acts for the African Food and Music Festival.

The three-day event will also include other performers like Bishop XL from Nigeria, Uju Ssyma Nnanna from Japan, Zion TMZ, and many more who were announced by the organizers’ official social media pages.

The African Food and Music Festival will be happening from the 28th to the 30th of July 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.

Aimed at showcasing African culture, tourism, and trade, it will offer contemporary African music that has transcended and evolved from traditional music.

African dishes will be prepared by licensed African chefs in Japan with domestic ingredients and unique cooking methods.