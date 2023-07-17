Big Muzik Entertainment singer Kasolo Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss has revealed why he very much desired to become a musician as he was growing up.

Speaking to Galaxy TV’s The Deep Talk Show, Big Eye explained that his dream was to sing and put the microphone to the audience so that they could sing along to his lyrics.

His dream came to life when he dropped his breakthrough jam dubbed “Indicator” which garnered massive airplay across all media platforms in Uganda.

He started landing performance bookings at different events and whenever he would perform the song, he would feel excited and his heart often meltdown whenever he faced the microphone to the audience and would sing along.

When he achieved that, he definitely knew that he is a star, and since then, he feels at peace and comfortable that he officially achieved his heart desires and dream.

At the moment, he is glad to be where he is and adds that whatever he is achieving in life is just an addition to his dream that he attained long ago.

He doesn’t have any regrets in life for making the choice he chose.

My dream was to be a star. I am living the life that I desired having achieved my desire. As you see me now, everything I am doing or achieving is just adding to my dream that I achieved long ago. I feel comfortable to own what I have. My dream was to sing and put the microphone to the audience and they sing along. I admired that about artists and worked hard for it. When I achieved that, I felt a lot of joy within me. Big Eye Starboss

He also revealed how he came up with the idea of the name Big Talent Entertainment that Eddy Kenzo heads at the moment when they were still close friends and sleeping on the same bed as well as sharing the same clothes and food.