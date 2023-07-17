Sheebah Samali Karungi showcases her artistry in the visuals for her song titled ‘Only Girl’, her fourth project in the last five months.

By now you already know she is one of the finest divas in East Africa but former TNS star Sheebah is not running out of ideas.

Released in February, the Andy Music-produced song ‘Only Girl’ is just another song on which Sheebah expresses her ability to create good vibes with her talent.

It is basically a good banger that will make you dance.

Shot by Edrine Paul, the visuals as well showcase Sheebah’s beauty with the spicy outfits and choreography, all in a limited space.

The video was shot at Sheebah’s posh home in Munyonyo and the greenery is quite refreshing – she lives like the star she is.

It also features some popular faces including Anne Kansiime, Hannington Bugingo, Ritah Dancehall, and her other personal friends.

Take a gaze below: