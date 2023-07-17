Former Vision Group employee at Bukedde TV Mary Flavia Namulindwa has dispelled rumors that suggested there is a lot of witchcraft practice at the Industrial area-based media outlet.

Namulindwa disregarded the reports stressing that all those who made the claims are liars because, during the time she spent there, she didn’t experience anything like that.

This comes after former employee Sharitah Namusoke revealed that she quit the media outlet because of the high rate of the use of black charm at the office.

In the interview, as Namusoke appeared on Sanyuka TV, she stressed that she even stopped using the industrial area route when moving.

There are no witchcraft practices at the Vision Group office. Those who say so are lairs. If there is witchcraft, then it wasn’t on me. For that, I can totally assure you that there is no witchcraft at Vision Group offices. Mary Flavia Namulindwa

She further went ahead to reveal that she is still good friends with her former workmates Fif Da Queen and Robbinah Sanyu Mweruka.

Namulindwa said that she talks to Fifi Da Queen almost on a daily as she disregarded reports that indicated that they were beefing and practicing witchcraft against one another.

“Between me and Fifi Da Queen, there is nothing and there has never been anything like beefing or bewitching one another. We are very good friends and we talk on a daily basis,” Namulindwa said.