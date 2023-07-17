Donlynn Fischer – an 11-time South African Latin and Ballroom Dance Champion – is partnering with Uganda’s Valentino R. Kabenge to elevate Uganda’s dance scene.

Have you seen it? Have you heard? There’s a new star in town – and wow! Can she dance?! She is so fast on the dance floor – bringing Latin right to the center of Kampala and she has got everyone’s attention!

If you’ve not seen it yet…take a look here! Look at those moves! Ladies – see those costumes!

The young professional in question is Donlynn Fischer, an 11-time South African Latin and Ballroom Dance Champion, choreographer, and dance teacher.

She started dancing when she was 8 years old and at the age of 12, with her then-dance partner, former Strictly Come Dancing pro, Cameron Lombard, she was a finalist on South Africa’s Got Talent.

Now, Donlynn has teamed up with ‘Dance with Valentino’ to breathe fire into the dance scene here in Uganda.

“When I received the invitation to partner with Valentino I was intrigued by Valentino’s aim and mission to broaden Latin dance styles in Uganda which is my first love and passion out of all the dances I do,” Donlynn notes.

She’s in Uganda to support ValRich Arts, Valentino’s Arts Production company as they do their part in raising the standards and profile of dance in Uganda.

Valentino himself is so over the moon about working with Donlynn.

“This is another big step for our future plans of raising professional dance to another level in Uganda – collaborating with skilled choreographers and dance coaches from abroad to support the training and development of professional dancers in Uganda,” Valentino says.

“We are working on a brand new dance TV series, and other exciting dance projects and live shows,” he adds.

This comes a few weeks after the visit of internationally renowned Artistic Director and award-winning Choreographer Richard Marcel, who is also working with Valentino on a project.