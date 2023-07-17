Controversial Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has recounted a time when she hit a guy for touching her butt without consent.

Winnie Nwagi shared the story as she explained her recent reaction toward a fan who she hit with a microphone as she performed at a show in Masindi that forced other revelers to pelt her with plastic bottles before she stormed off the stage midway through her performance.

Speaking to reporters, the mother of one stressed that she hates being disrespected by people whenever she is performing adding that this has been her behavior from her childhood.

On that note, Nwagi hinted at how she one time smacked a guy in the face for trying to touch her butt without her consent way back when she was still boarding taxis before she became a celebrity.

I have been a person of no nonsense from my childhood. I recall one time when I slapped a guy for touching my butt when I was about to board a taxi before I even rose to fame. If I am disrespected in anyway, I react and sometime I don’t. It depends on the moods that you find me in. All I want is we respect each other. Winie Nwagi

She also explained that she hit the fan with a microphone in Masindi because he was using a dirty shirt to clean her shoes something that didn’t sit down well with her.

She hence called upon revelers to always accord respect to artists and it will be reciprocated to them as well.