Swangz Avenue singer Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi ponders on beefing up her security to avoid more altercations with revelers.

I’m now ready…I’ll start moving with security Winnei Nwagi

Recent weeks have had Nwagi the talk of the town after her altercations with her fans who get too excited whenever she performs and start touching her without her consent.

From slapping them to throwing away their phones, Nwagi has often expressed her discomfort with the revelers’ actions with disgust.

Now, she seems fed up with having to deal with all that and plans on moving with security going forward.

While speaking to a local YouTuber, the mother of one hinted at moving with security after more netizens promised to throw bottles at her due to her conduct which they have deemed violent.

“It’s good they’ve warned me ahead that they’ll be hurling them at me. I’m now ready. I’ll start moving with security, I’ll be ready with my security when I go to such venues,” she said.

A couple of Ugandan artists including Spice Diana, and Eddy Kenzo, among others, move with security to guard them against any unwanted altercations with fans.