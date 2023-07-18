Performing artist and guitarist Aziz Azion is willing to work with Tanzanian Bongo flavor singer Diamond Platnumz on the remix of the “Nkumira Omukwano” song that the latter performed at a show in Kampala.

Aziz Azion noted that after his forthcoming concert slated to take place on 4th November at Serena Hotel, he will head to Tanzania and look for Diamond so that they work on the remix.

When asked how it feels about Diamond always performing his song, Aziz said he feels honored and delighted that an artist of Diamond’s stature can sing Luganda perfectly.

When I get done staging my concert at Serena Hotel on 4th November, I will head to Tanzania and hunt Diamond so that we do the remix of ‘Nkumira Omukwano’. Aziz Azion

Aziz Azion also cleared the air about reports that alleged he declined to give Diamond a collaboration when he approached him saying the latter has never asked him to do a collaboration.

He went ahead to explain that people misinterpreted the deal he had with Diamond as he set the record straight by expressing that they had to work on a project and that the requirements were too expensive for him hence the delay.

Aziz Azion added that Diamond’s act of performing Ugandan music is an indicator that Ugandan music is good but the lack of unity among Ugandan artists is the challenge we are facing.

He continued to stress that he has no problem with a person jamming to his music on stage but trouble arises when the person re-dos his song in the studio.