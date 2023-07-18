Big Eye Starboss is forever grateful to Leone Island Music Empire boss Jose Chameleone for setting the pace for him in music when he signed him up onto his label in 2008.

Currently, Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss, is a common brand in the Ugandan music space for his music and lifestyle.

With songs like Indicator, Nkuziniremu, Tusasanya, Mango Juice, and Going Higher, among others, Big Eye managed to establish himself as an artist.

He notes that his journey wouldn’t have been smoother had he not signed under Chameleone’s Leone Island music camp.

Via social media, Big Eye shared the contract he signed to join Leone Island Entertainment Limited back in 2008 for the promotion of his music.

Big Eye was required to maintain discipline, according to the 3-year contract and Leone Island would then create job opportunities for the artist.

The label was also obliged to provide studio production services among other things to the artist. According to Big Eye, the three years he spent there were a great foundation for him.

“In 2008 I joined Leone Island Entertainment and here is the contract we signed. I thank Leone Island Ent and Dr. Jose Chameleone for lighting me up and giving me a great music foundation,” he wrote.

Singer @BigEyeStarBoss gives Leon Island empire boss @JChameleone his flowers for giving him a firm musical foundation. pic.twitter.com/uNSLg4itIA — MBU (@MBU) July 17, 2023