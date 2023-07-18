Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya is reportedly not doing well healthwise following his hospitalization.

Based on the health update that was shared by Hon. Ssegirinya’s personal assistant Alex Luswa Luwemba a.k.a Mr. Kawempe, the lawmaker is having difficulties in breathing as his lungs are affected.

Alex Luswa went on to note that Hon. Ssegirinya’s health condition is still worrying as he is also still battling with liver complications as he had before.

For those who have been very observant of Hon. Ssegirinya’s activities can attest that he has not been fine for the past couple of weeks as he was not active as he is usually seen.

He has apparently lost a lot of weight and needs everyone to consider him in their prayers so as to bounce back on his feet stronger and more energetic.

Ssegirinya’s personal assistant has also poured cold water on allegations that the legislator is pretending and rather just looking for sympathy for a political comeback.

He said that he has now been ill for a period of about two weeks and no positive results have been shown so far.