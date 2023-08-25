Godfrey Kibuuka who claims paternity to Champion Ogudo has vowed to drag his caretaker Alien Skin to police over the future of his son’s education.

Singer, Boxer, and TikTok sensation Deogratius Ssendiwala a.k.a Champion Ogudo has been making it to the news headlines following Alien Skin’s refusal to have him enrolled in Kampala Parents School.

Despite the school offering the youngster a scholarship, Alien Skin has refused to hand him over as he claims that he has better plans for him.

Alien also asked the KPS proprietor to show his seriousness in the matter by picking up Champion Ogudo from his home, something that is yet to materialize.

While speaking to Sanyuka TV, Godfrey Kibuuka who claims to be the father of Champion Ogudo asked Alien to let his son take up the opportunity that has been availed and go to school.

He believes that KPS can provide a good education to his son until the scholarship expires when he finishes Primary level education.

He now intends to seek legal action against Alien Skin if he continues to deny his son the chance to attain a better education.

Kibuuka’s statements come at the back of NBS TV presenter MC Kats who also threatened to involve the law to ensure that Champion Ogudo joins KPS.

Alien Skin is yet to respond to the new developments.