Following the trend of artists returning to school to attain further studies and academic transcripts to their names, singer Eddy Kenzo says he sees no value in doing so.

For a couple of months now, there have been rumors revealing how Eddy Kenzo is back to school as he pursues higher education.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss denies the claims as he stresses that he has achieved almost everything in life that people who are studying are busy looking for.

I don’t need to go back to school, I have what people are looking for in studies. Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo’s statements come a few weeks after singer Jose Chameleone graduated with a degree in Diplomacy and International Relations at Cavendish University.

His revelations also follow Gravity Omutujju’s recent announcement of how he intends to pursue a course in Music, Dance, and Drama from a reputable higher institute of education.

Weasel Manizo also recently dropped a hint stressing how he was looking forward to returning to school after being inspired by Jose Chameleone’s recent graduation ceremony.

