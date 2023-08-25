Following Big Eye Starboss’ dare for a music battle, Eddy Kenzo has set his terms including organizing it abroad.

The raging war between Sheebah and Cindy Sanyu led to a music battle that has stolen the show for over a month now.

Both artists will be aiming to prove who is the better performer come 15th September at Kololo Independence Grounds.

As their D-day nears, Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye has also dared Eddy Kenzo to a music battle. The Big Music singer believes he can outbattle the Big Talent Ent. boss on stage.

When asked if he would be down for the battle, Kenzo noted that he there is no Ugandan artist he fears battling, musically.

The Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) President, however, asked that whoever wants to challenge him in a music battle to prepare to do it in Senegal or Colombia.

I don’t engage in musical battles with fellow artists, but if there’s anyone who thinks they are good enough to battle me, I am willing to participate, but only if we are battling in Senegal or Colombia. Eddy Kenzo

The singer made the statements when speaking in an interview. Big Eye has since claimed that Kenzo is a coward and he fears battling him.