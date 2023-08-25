Former Minister of Agriculture Hon. Victoria Sekitooleko has called upon the Ugandan Government to focus on empowering the creatives in order to keep up to speed with the rest of the world.

Hon. Victoria Sekitooleko held the post of Minister of Agriculture from 1986 to 1995 and was a representative for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in China, Mongolia, and South Korea from October 2006 to April 2011.

The 74-year-old Hon. Sekitooleko made the call to the government on behalf of the creatives who have been long ignored yet the world is currently being taken over by technology a field that she believes government should empower to improve for the better.

She called upon the government during a meeting where the authorities were sharing ideas on how best to foster economic growth.

During the meeting, Hon. Sekitoole drew the examples of Alien Skin stressing how he made lots of money and earned Uganda high revenue at his ‘Sitya Danger’ concerts.

She also highlighted Ronald Alimpa’s ‘Seen Don’ song which earned him more money than a matooke plantation farmer may ever earn.

