Celebrated Nigerian singer and songwriter Johnny Drille, real name John Ighodaro, arrived in Uganda on Friday morning ahead of the Blankets and Wine event scheduled for this Sunday at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

We are just counting the hours to the 30th edition of Blankets and Wine. As the countdown to one of the most anticipated social events narrows down, some of the performing international acts at the Tusker Cider-sponsored event are flying in.

Popularly known for his hit songs like Believe Me and How Are You My Friend, Johnny Drille will headline this edition of Blankets and Wine.

He is expected to thrill revelers alongside South African Amapiano duo, Mellow and Sleazy, Kenya’s Blinky Bill and Uganda’s Vinka, BigTril, and many more in celebration of African music.

Johnny Drille arrived at Entebbe International Airport clad in a blue jumper and was welcomed by some of the organizers of the event.

The singer said he is excited to be in Uganda for the first time and looks forward to having a great time with his fans this Blankets and Wine edition.

Simon Lapyem, Innovations Project Manager, UBL said, “We are excited to have Johnny Drille as part of the Tusker Cider experience at this 30th edition of Blankets and Wine. We believe he is a great balance for consumers interested in soulful melodies like his.”

Blankets and Wine is a quarterly picnic-themed social networking event that brings together music lovers to experience different music from across the African continent.