Local Luga-flow rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has highlighted some of the weirdest deeds he has ever committed under the influence of toxic substances.

The “Okwepicha” singer while appearing at Spark TV, stressed that the few times he puffed weed, he found himself doing some unbelievable stuff.

Gravity narrated how he once asked his friends whether he should undress and run completely naked after taking weed that was reportedly got from the graveyard before he took to the stage to perform while at a show in Tororo.

He went on to add that while at the same show, as they were sitting in a room waiting for performers to hit the stage, he urinated in the room thinking he was in the toilet.

One time we were in Tororo and a guy brought weed claiming he had got it from the graveyard. He said it was different from the rest. On taking it, I got so high and asked my buddies including Tipsy Swizzy whether I should undress my panties and run naked. While in a room where we were chilling, I stood up with the thoughts of going to pee in the latrine but instead, I peed in the room where we were while thinking I was in the toilet. Gravity Omutujju

He also had another time when he ended up fighting his colleagues thinking they had stolen his car battery after smoking weed.

He says that he has since learned that his brain is too weak to contain toxic substances.

https://fb.watch/mEnmX41JWl/