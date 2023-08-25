Videos showing Ugandan socialite, influencer, and media personality Sheilah Gashumba in a private moment with her boyfriend Rickman have been leaked on social media by a yet-to-be-identified person.

On Friday afternoon, Sheilah Gashumba was the name on most netizens’ lips after screenshots from videos showing her nude body made rounds online.

They were later followed by videos in one of which the radio presenter is seen posing in front of the camera, fully nude, and holding her upper body in a raunchy manner.

Another video making rounds shows Sheilah Gashumba in the shower with her singing boyfriend Rickman as they passionately kiss and makeout.

This is not the first time Sheilah has been involved in a nude scare following her Snapchat war with her former friend, a diaspora-based Fitness Trainer named Bast Zue in January.

Recent days have seen the 27-year-old ranting about how her Snapchat account was banned and she blames her haters for it.

The source of the videos is yet to be revealed as both Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman are yet to make a public statement on the issue.