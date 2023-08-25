Singer, Songwriter, Vocalist, and Uganda Musicians Association Vice President King Saha, real name Mansoor Ssemanda, has confirmed that he will hold a concert dubbed ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ at the start of 2024.

King Saha’s concert is dubbed ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ – a 2023 song inspired by old-time memories and the visuals of the song feature some of the top Ugandan artists including Bobi Wine, Chameleone, Spice Diana, and David Lutalo, among others.

Here is what we know about the ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert:

When will the ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert be held? King Saha’s ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert will happen in the fourth week of January 2024 on 26th January 2024. Where will King Saha’s concert be hosted from? King Saha’s ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert will be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala – one of the biggest concert venues in Uganda. How much will King Saha’s concert cost? King Saha aims to welcome his fans from all walks of life and has fixed concert ticket prices at Ugx20,000 (Ordinary), Ugx50k (VIP), and Ugx3M (Tables). Which artists are expected to perform at King Saha’s concert? The KingsLove Entertainment CEO is a people’s favorite. He is also a uniting factor among several artists. Most Ugandan artists are set to grace the concert except Bebe Cool, his sworn nemesis.