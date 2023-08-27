After two years, Swangz Avenue Singer and Songwriter Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi is ready to release the second music album of her career.

The album name has been revealed as ‘Sankofa’ and it will be dropping on the 9th of October according to a social media update shared by the songstress.

On the 9th of October 2021, singer Azawi officially released her debut music album, African Music after the successful Lo-Fit EP.

African Music opened the doors for her and spread her wings across the continent and globally as it had several hit songs and a good sound.

The African Music album had 16 songs including My Year, Party Mood, Ache For You, Kido, Majje, and African Music, among others. It also had a Deluxe version.

It was among the few albums selected by YouTube Music in Africa for a special online promotion campaign which had it featured on the New York City Times Square and Los Angeles.

The album accumulated one million streams in less than one month across different online streaming platforms.

‘Sankofa’ is poised to achieve similar or greater success.

