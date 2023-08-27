Motor-mouthed events promoter Andrew Alfonso Mukasa alias Bajjo Events has urged singer Patrick Mulwana alias Skin Alien to apologize to his mother for all the wrong things he has reportedly done to her.

Bajjo Events claims he has evidence and voice recordings that pin Alien Skin on mistreating his mother, an act he says Alien Skin should refrain from and repent to God.

He explained that ever since he concluded his show at Freedom City, he relocated his mother from Kiboga to his Fangone Forest base where she allegedly doesn’t feel comfortable staying.

Bajjo Events goes on to stress that Alien Skin stopped all her mother’s relatives from paying her visits and checking on her something their family members are not happy about.

The event promoter thus noted that once Alien Skin gets that sorted, he will be free from all the curses and bad omens that are rotating around him at the moment.

Bajjo furthermore elaborated that Alien Skin is also envious of Clever J’s resurrection to fame.

He added that Alien Skin didn’t wish Clever J to hold a successful concert following the statements he made that he wanted Clever J to be his successor when he left.

Bajjo also disclosed how he has so far invested around Shs15m in Clever J since he organized a concert at Lugogo Grounds that didn’t perform pretty well despite the reveler turnout being fair.

