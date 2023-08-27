Former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Chief Whip Lord Bitem is accusing events promoters Abbey Musingizi alias Abtex and Bajjo Events Clear Process of bewitching him.

Lord Bitem, legally known as Mutebi Ramanthan, accused the two event promoters of bewitching him after experiencing excruciating pain and a swollen leg that he showed off to the journalists.

He pointed out the two event promoters for torturing him for turning down their offers when they reached out to him begging to organize shows for him.

Bitem says that they got envious of him and immediately started dealing with him traditionally, a fight he claims won’t put him down.

Guys pray for me, my leg is not in fine shape and I am experiencing pain and a swollen leg. I am positive that am going to heal fast as I’m getting medication. The individuals I suspect to be doing this to me is either Bajjo or Abtex. One of those two individuals is either bewitching me. They’re doing this to me because they requested to organize a show for me and I declined their offers. Lord Bitem

When Lord Bitem was asked to give his opinion about singer Cindy Sanyu appointing King Saha as her interim Vice President at UMA, he stressed that it was a good move for the two to iron out their differences.

He says that he is now waiting for them to join him at the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

While weighing in on the Cindy vs. Sheebah music battle, Lord Bitem stated that the show would be a thrilling one and highly entertaining thus rallying revelers to turn out in large numbers.