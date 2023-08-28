How did you spend your very first salary? The Ebonies Actress Fauziah Nakiboneka reveals that she spent her very first salary of Ugx100,000 on a shopping spree.

Born on 15th May 1977, Fauziah Nakiboneka is a Ugandan Actress, Singer, Dancer, and Humanitarian. She is a lead actress in The Ebonies – one of Uganda’s most successful and oldest stage drama groups.

Joining the #MBUspaces (a weekly Twitter spaces show that happens every Monday at 8:00 p.m.), Fauzia Nakiboneka shared several insights on her journey in film and theatre.

Nakiboneka revealed that she joined the theatre industry through The Ebonies during her S.6 vacation in 1999. She has never looked back since.

She remembers spending most of her time at the VCL Studios, something that even forced her out of school when her passion for film grew fonder.

Fauziah Nakiboneka passionately had to convince her parents to pause school and focus on theatre, something she managed to do with the help of Sam ‘Dr. Bbossa’ Bagenda who talked to her parents to let her start rehearsing with The Ebonies in her S.6 vacation.

She, later on, managed to complete her degree and advises younger film enthusiasts never to let the desire for money be their motivation. She remembers earning only Shs100,000 as her first salary.

I didn’t know I was even getting a salary. I thought it was just a handshake. When I joined The Ebonies, my aim was not to get paid. I just wanted to spend my vacation doing something. I had been there for a month and one day my boss called me and told me to go to the cashier. They gave me Shs100k and I asked what it was for because they used to give us transport to work and back home. The cashier said it was just a token of appreciation for the good work done and I just shopped clothes out of it (laughs). I had nothing to do with it. Fauziah Nakiboneka