Former Black Magic Entertainment singer John Kasadha, known by the stage name John Blaq, has expressed his desire to work with singer Rema Namakula on a music project.

Speaking to Galaxy FM, John Blaq stated that for all the years he has been active in the showbiz industry, he has always wanted to work with the songstress from way back before he even rose to prominence.

He adds that Rema is the only singer he wishes to work with on a music project and once he achieves that, his dream will have come true.

John Blaq, however, reveals that finding Rema has totally become a huge task on his side since he tried reaching out to those close to her to convince them to work with him but his pleas have all fallen on deaf ears.

He explained that he reached out to Evelyne Namulondo and Rema’s manager manager Hon. Kayemba Ssolo but they are yet to respond positively.

The artist who is still causing me headache to find and work with so that my life can be perfect, Is Rema Namakula. Since Dr. Hamza married her, we no longer have access to her at all. Please Rema, am begging for a chance to work with you on only one song. Just for only one song. Whatever you need me to do, I will do it. John Blaq

He added that he also went to Rema’s wedding and turned out to be a laughing stock all in the name of trying to please her to offer him a chance for a music collaboration but nothing has since come to life.

He further wondered how the Kampala Boyz manage to link up and chill with her at any time they feel like.

John Blaq furthermore noted that even when he sang the “Makanika” song, he wanted to do it with Rema Namakula but he failed to reach her.