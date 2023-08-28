Media personality Priscilla Namayanja and her secret lover have today welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family.

The two lovebirds welcomed their child on Monday morning at around 9 a.m. and Namayanja disclosed that she gave birth to a baby girl.

She went ahead to reveal the name of her baby girl as “Izabel”.

“Today at 9 am in the morning, I received a bundle of joy, my baby girl, and her name is Izabel,” Priscilla Namayanja wrote.

Priscilla Namayanja is a radio presenter at Beat FM Uganda where she hosts the evening drive and also doubles as a TV host at Bukedde TV 1.

She has been in the media business for quite some time now and her program listeners love her humor and the delightful smile that she usually wears when presenting on radio and TV.

The baby mama and her child are all doing well at the moment and in good health.

Congratulations Priscilla Namayanja upon growing the family with a new bundle of joy!